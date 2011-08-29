Santa Barbara County Coastal Cleanup Day Set for Sept. 17

Volunteers are needed to clear trash and debris from beaches and waterways

California Coastal Cleanup Day is back!

Californians will join hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide in clearing trash and debris from beaches, shorelines and inland waterways from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17.

Cleanups will be at these 28 sites in Santa Barbara County: Arroyo Burro Beach, Butterfly Beach, Carpinteria creeks, Carpinteria State Beach, Chase Palm Park Beach, East Beach, El Capitan State Beach, Ellwood Beach, Gaviota State Park, Goleta Beach, Goleta creeks, Rancho Guadalupe Dunes, Hammond’s Beach, Haskell’s Beach, Isla Vista streets and beach, Jalama Beach, Jelly Bowl Beach, Lake Cachuma, Lake Los Carneros, Leadbetter Beach, Red Rock Campground, Refugio State Beach, Rincon Park Beach, Santa Claus Lane, Tajiguas Beach, UCSB Lagoon and beach, and West Beach.

Last year, 1,267 volunteers cleaned nearly 5,110 pounds of debris from 28 Santa Barbara County beaches and creeks. Volunteers also saved more than 500 bags by bringing their own buckets or reusing bags. Bringing buckets and reusable gloves, such as gardening gloves, is also encouraged to help make this the cleanest greenest Coastal Cleanup Day yet.

Everyday actions impact the health and well-being of oceans, waterways and the animals that live in those environments. Coastal Cleanup Day demonstrates that people who care can have a positive impact on their environment.

Also, information collected from Coastal Cleanup Day is later analyzed by the Ocean Conservancy to aid with legislation protecting the coast and waterways.

To volunteer, just show up at one of the beach or creek sites listed. A site captain will provide necessary instructions and supplies. Bring your own gloves, bag or bucket to reduce trash even more.

To find out more about the beach and creek sites or to register early, call the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department at 805.882.3600.

The statewide event is presented by the California Coastal Commission and supported by hundreds of local businesses, nonprofits, and governmental agencies throughout the state. Locally, the event is organized by County Public Works, Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division, with the help of many local nonprofits, businesses, governmental agencies and generous individuals.

— Jeffrey Simeon is the Coastal Cleanup Day coordinator for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.