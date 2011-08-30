Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 8:47 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Charged with Check Forgery Skips Court Hearings

DA's Office says Steven Kunes, also accused of submitting cribbed commentaries to Noozhawk and other local publications, may have fled to Pennsylvania

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 30, 2011 | 12:33 a.m.

A Santa Barbara man charged with check forgery skipped two court hearings this month and may have left the state, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota.

Steven Kunes appears in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Steven Kunes appears in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Steven Kunes, 54, was arrested in December on charges of second-degree commercial burglary, intent to commit larceny and any felony, and forgery counts after allegedly attempting to pass $12,000 in bad checks at Montecito Bank & Trust. Cota said Kunes was arrested March 17 on a parole violation and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After Kunes failed to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Cota asked the judge to issue arrest warrants for each case.

Kunes is being represented by a public defender, and Cota said the representative from that office in court on Friday knew nothing about Kunes’ location.

Cota told Noozhawk on Monday that he has heard unconfirmed reports that Kunes left the area and went to Pennsylvania, where he’s originally from, so he had the judge increase the warrant bail amounts from $20,000 to $100,000 each on Friday. That way, according to Cota, if Kunes is picked up, he can’t immediately post bail and disappear again.

If Kunes is picked up by law enforcement on the warrants in another state, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office most likely would have to go through an extradition process. However, Santa Barbara Bail Bonds also has an interest in finding him since it has $40,000 invested in him.

Bail bonds companies have the authority to find someone, pick them up and bring them back without an extradition process, which Cota said he guesses is how Kunes would make it back to Santa Barbara if he really left. He said bondsmen have a set number of days to find him, and “probably will for $40,000.”

Kunes’ criminal history includes prison time for check forgery and being implicated in forgeries at both Business First Bank and Montecito Bank & Trust.

He claims to be a screenwriter, but appears to have many holes in his self-proclaimed resume. His name doesn’t appear in periodicals he claims to have written for, on websites of awards he claims to have won, or in the credits for screenplays he has claimed to have written.

He has submitted plagiarized works to local publications, including Noozhawk, that were taken — sometimes verbatim — from Newsweek columnists.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 