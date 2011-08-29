Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 8:52 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Deputies Find Weapons Cache in Carpinteria Home After Reports of Shots Fired

Sheriff's Department says the owner of the ammunition and guns, including an AK-47, was cooperative and has not been arrested

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 29, 2011 | 8:05 p.m.

After responding to several reports of shots fired in a Carpinteria neighborhood, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies seized multiple weapons from a resident, including an AK-47.

The Sheriff’s Department said Bradley Ian McDonald, 36, owned the weapons found in his home last week, and deputies have asked the District Attorney’s Office to charge him with malicious and willful discharge of a firearm, possession of an assault weapon and possession of armor piercing ammunition.

“Due to his cooperation in the investigation and his current medical condition, McDonald was not arrested,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement issued Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4400 block of La Tierra Lane in Carpinteria about 5 p.m. last Thursday after multiple reports of gunfire came into dispatch.

They determined the gunfire had come from behind McDonald’s home on the 1400 block of La Jolla Place, where a similar incident had occurred in April. There were no reports of anyone being hit by gunfire in either incident.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies searched the home about 6:30 p.m. Friday and found an AK-47 rifle, an SKS rifle, a fully loaded drum magazine, and loose ammunition matching the same casings and rounds found during the April incident.

Sheriff’s deputies also found two loaded banana style magazines for the AK-47, one banana style magazine for the SKS rifle, two practice grenades and an unregistered handgun.

