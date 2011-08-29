YMCAs Aim to Inspire Healthier Lifestyles with Wellness Consultations

People of all ages are invited to meet one-on-one with a coach to discuss goals and challenges

During the past several decades the nation has fallen into a rut of unhealthy lifestyles, including a lack of physical activity and unhealthy eating. This has led to an increase in chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes; which are now collectively the nation’s leading causes of death.

In addition to these chronic diseases and health conditions, unhealthy living is also associated with a lower quality of life. This lifestyle health crisis sheds light on the need to provide resources and support to those who need help getting on a path to healthier living. And the Channel Islands YMCA is going to do just that.

During September, local Ys are encouraging people of all ages to schedule a free consultation with a Y wellness coach to meet one-on-one, have questions answered and discuss individual wellness goals and challenges. The free consultation is designed to provide the answers and support needed to get started on a path towards living a healthier life.

Making meaningful change can be difficult. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to receive the tools and support needed to be successful.

To learn more about the YMCA programs and support available to help get started, click here or contact a local YMCA branch.

» Camarillo Family YMCA, 3111 Village at the Park Drive, 805.484.0423

» Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., 805.736.3483

» Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Lane, 805.969.3288

» Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, 805.687.7727

» Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez, 805.686.2037

» Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, 805.642.2131

— Susan Sawyer is the director of marketing and communications for the Channel Islands YMCA.