Body Found at Alisal Guest Ranch Identified as Missing San Marino Man

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies have confirmed that the body found Wednesday morning in the lake area of Alisal Guest Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley is that of a 55-year-old man who went missing almost two weeks ago.

Kurt Brimberry, a San Marino resident, disappeared Aug. 18 after his vehicle collided with a tree in the 2500 block of Alisal Road.

Though a passerby had reported seeing a man who looked like Brimberry walking toward the Alisal Guest Ranch on Alisal Road a short time after the collision, deputies conducted a search of the area but couldn’t find him.

On Wednesday, Williams said a deceased man was discovered at 8:15 a.m., when a ranch employee spotted the body during a walk around the lake.

The employee called the Sheriff’s Department to investigate, and detectives, coroner investigators, and members of the dive team responded to recover the decedent and attempt to identify him, Williams said.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation and may take several more weeks to determine, according to Williams.

