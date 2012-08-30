Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 5:50 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Body Found at Alisal Guest Ranch Identified as Missing San Marino Man

Kurt Brimberry disappeared Aug. 18 after crashing his vehicle into a tree on Alisal Road

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | August 30, 2012 | 4:53 p.m.

Kurt Brimberry
Kurt Brimberry

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies have confirmed that the body found Wednesday morning in the lake area of Alisal Guest Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley is that of a 55-year-old man who went missing almost two weeks ago.

Kurt Brimberry, a San Marino resident, disappeared Aug. 18 after his vehicle collided with a tree in the 2500 block of Alisal Road.

Though a passerby had reported seeing a man who looked like Brimberry walking toward the Alisal Guest Ranch on Alisal Road a short time after the collision, deputies conducted a search of the area but couldn’t find him.

On Wednesday, Williams said a deceased man was discovered at 8:15 a.m., when a ranch employee spotted the body during a walk around the lake.

The employee called the Sheriff’s Department to investigate, and detectives, coroner investigators, and members of the dive team responded to recover the decedent and attempt to identify him, Williams said.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation and may take several more weeks to determine, according to Williams.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 