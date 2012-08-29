Deputies Chase Driver from Montecito to Santa Ynez

Suspect vehicle reached speeds up to 90 mph as it tried to elude law enforcement

A wild police pursuit that began with a vehicle traffic stop in Montecito ended late Tuesday night in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The pursuit, which reportedly reached speeds up to 90 mph, began after a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop in Montecito on the driver of a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup without headlights on, according to Sgt. Mark Williams.

The suspect was identified Wednesday morning as 38-year-old Allen Rappuhn.

Rappuhn is accused of speeding and disobeying traffic signs as he drove into Santa Barbara, then onto Highway 101 before exiting at Highway 154. The pursuit continued on Highway 154 and Armor Ranch Road, where the California Highway Patrol deployed spike strips.

Williams said Rappuhn kept driving, even though three of his tires were punctured from the spike strip. The maneuver was attempted again at the intersection of Highways 154 and 246 without success, according to Williams.

He said the vehicle was finally stopped at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez at about midnight, after Rappuhn came to a stop after losing a portion of his right tire because of damage from the spike strip.

Williams said Rappuhn surrendered and was taken into custody. No one was injured in the chase.

Rappuhn was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges of recklessly evading law enforcement without due regard for the safety of others, and outstanding San Luis Obispo felony warrants.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.