Help Unlimited HomeCare Appoints New Director of Patient Care Services

Help Unlimited HomeCare, one of the largest privately owned home-health-care agencies in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, is pleased to announce the appointment of registered nurse Anna Barajas to the position of director of patient care services.

Barajas joined Help Unlimited in 2004. She received her nursing degree from Ventura College in 1990. In addition to being a certified pediatric nurse, she holds certification in chemotherapy.

Barajas began her nursing career as an oncology nurse in Ventura County. Shortly thereafter, in early 1995, she began her home-health career as an R.N. case manager. Her accomplishments include previous experience in the role of clinical supervisor as well as director of nursing in home health.

Help Unlimited HomeCare has provided high-quality care to its patients for more than 20 years in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. It understands the need for high-quality, comprehensive care in its patients’ homes, care that is cost-effective and promotes safety and patient improvement.

With a dedicated staff of professionals — nurses, therapies, social workers, home health aides and dietitians — serving hundreds of clients and patients throughout Southern California, Help Unlimited continues to focus on the importance of attention to each individual’s needs, community outreach, education and quality care. Help Unlimited HomeCare contracts with most insurance companies.

For more information about Help Unlimited HomeCare, click here or call 805.289.9999.

— Kristin Joy is the human resources manager for Help Unlimited HomeCare.