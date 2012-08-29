Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:19 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Leadership Santa Barbara County Seeking Nonprofit Partner

Training program requests proposals for community service projects

By Amanda Kastelic for Leadership Santa Barbara County | August 29, 2012 | 12:50 p.m.

Does your nonprofit organization have a project that could benefit from the time and energy of 20 budding leaders?

Leadership Santa Barbara County, an issue-oriented, nine-month leadership development program, seeks proposals from local nonprofits for service projects in Southern Santa Barbara County. The ideal project will have a deep enough scope to engage the entire 20-member class and the potential to be completed by May 2013.

Past class projects include: structural improvements and murals for DAWG, a garden and mural for Girls Inc., composting at Laguna Cottages and a playground for Isla Vista Youth Projects. Click here for more information about these projects.

In addition to planning and executing these projects, LSBC class members have historically raised $5,000 to $10,000 and solicited in-kind gifts to support the completion of the projects.

LSBC classes seek projects where they can have a hands-on experience in addition to raising funds and awareness. The organization that is selected to partner with Leadership Santa Barbara County must provide a staff liaison to coordinate with the class member(s).

Interested nonprofits must complete an online application, available by clicking here. Please submit all proposals by Sept. 15.

The top four proposals will be invited to make a 10-minute pitch to the LSBC class on Oct. 12.

— Amanda Kastelic is a board member for Leadership Santa Barbara County.

