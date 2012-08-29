Pamela Jane Skenderian, 1964-2012

Posted on August 29, 2012 | 2:33 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Pamela Jane Skenderian passed away Aug. 20, 2012, in Ventura.

She was born in Glendale on Oct. 5, 1964, to Sue and Joe Skenderian.

Skenderian grew up in La Canada and attended Paradise Canyon and St. Bede the Venerable elementary schools, and Mayfield Senior High School in Pasadena. She completed her education at Santa Clara University.

Her passion for caring for others led to a career as a special-education teacher and administrator.

Skenderian leaves behind her loving family, including her parents; sisters Leslie (Bill) Van Dalsem of Newport Beach, Jenny (Mike) Ward of Phoenix, Ariz.,, Sue (John) Stonehouse of Camarillo and Jessie (Ryan) Eckardt of San Francisco; and brothers Joe (Jeanne) Skenderian of Dallas, Texas, and Jamie (Jody) Skenderian of Camarillo. She is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews and loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Skenderian is preceded in death by her brother Peter and her grandparents Josephine Skenderian Driscoll and husband John, and Dr. John and Margaret Niles.

Her family loves her and will miss her dearly.

A private memorial was held to celebrate her life on Aug. 25 in Santa Barbara.

Those wishing to make a donation in honor of Skenderian can send it to the Shawn Shear Donation Fund, c/o Jennifer Ward, 336 W. Gardenia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.