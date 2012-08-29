Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:09 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Paul Gamberdella Promoted to Partner at Radius Commercial Real Estate

He is the first to achieve the status since the company was founded in 2002

August 29, 2012

Paul Gamberdella

Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments announced this week the promotion of Paul Gamberdella from senior vice president to principal.

Gamberdella is the first to be promoted to partner status by co-founders and principals Steve Brown, Steve Golis and Bob Tuler since the company was founded in 2002.

“This has been a goal of mine since joining the firm, and I’m incredibly honored,” Gamberdella said. “It’s a privilege to work alongside the top of class brokers and staff at our firm and to have a hand in building on Radius’ reputation as the preeminent commercial real estate company in the region.”

Gamberdella was recruited by Radius in April 2006 after a successful run at CB Richard Ellis as senior vice president.

During his 13-year career he has consistently been among the area’s top commercial agents, brokering many of the largest sale and lease transactions ever done on the Central Coast.

“Everyone wants to be a part of a winning team, but equally important to me are the core values and ethics instilled by the company’s founders, who put a premium on acting with the highest levels of integrity, customer service, hard work and community involvement,” Gamberdella said.

“Steve, Bob and I started this company together because of a shared passion for what we do,” said Brown, Radius president. “We thought long and hard about who would have that same vision as a partner, and after working directly with Paul for the last six years it became clear that he would fit that role to help carry the Radius torch. We have all the confidence in the world that he will provide a level of leadership that will serve this company, this industry and this market for decades to come.”

— Vince Coronado is the director of marketing communications for Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.

