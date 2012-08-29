Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus Expanding Its Reach

Expanding the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus base of programs this year has a few firsts for the 19-year-old organization, which all starts on Sept. 10 with weekly classes and will run through June 2013.

SBCC firsts include a new program for children 6 and 7 years old called Vocal Explorations, the launching of the Carpinteria Children’s Chorus, and an option to pay dues all at once or monthly.

With the popularity of the vocal competition shows on network television such as The Voice, American Idol and the series Glee, not to mention director Danny Boyle’s epic opening-ceremony show for the Summer Olympics in which more than a dozen children’s choirs were integrated into the show, the vocal program at SBCC is a great place to get your youngster started.

Countless professional and amateur singers have started their own career path in choruses and choirs. The disciplines children learn in the vocal arts also serve them in other aspects throughout their lives. Last season, SBCC collaborated with Opera Santa Barbara and a number of local a cappella groups, giving the Concert Chorus members valuable and memorable experiences.

“This year, we want to increase the size and scope of the chorus activities, so we’re bringing the program to the kids and opening up our offerings to younger children,” Executive Director Paul Freeman said. “Getting kids started earlier is integral to growing the Children’s Chorus. We’re also aware of how busy parents are so having classes closer to home — whether in Santa Barbara or Carpinteria — will hopefully increase our accessibility and our membership.”

Returning for her second season, Choral Director Erin Bonski Evans will direct both the Santa Barbara program held at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St., and the new Carpinteria classes, which will be held at Curtis Studio of Dance, 4915 Ninth St.

Freeman, who grew up in Santa Barbara, is the driving force behind SBCC and is focused on providing the opportunities he had here growing up to the current generation of Santa Barbara kids. This year he has envisioned having an All Schools Chorus that would be anchored by participating schools using the SBCC educational program combined with a fun “Glee Club” format.

Last year, community support for SBCC came from the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Pillsbury Grant, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, the Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund, Gelson’s Market, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Lillian Lovelace.

Theresa Brown, youth activities and adaptive programs supervisor with the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, had high praise for the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus program, which designed “a new and innovative ‘special’ curriculum for the After School Opportunities for Kids, better known as A-OK,” Brown said. “(This program) incorporated social skills, emphasized singing and performing and taught basic songs and rhythmic patterns. (Their) team led a three hour SING! workshop that included overcoming barriers which keep students from fully participating, six hours of active instruction through five different interactive CDs, specific curricula details in a well-organized teacher training and instruction workbook, and additional help through their Yahoo User Group to assist staff.”

For information on how to sign your child up for the SBCC, contact Rebecca Wrighton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.512.9840.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus.