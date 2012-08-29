Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Exceeds Fundraising Goal for Foodbank

Group collects $11,154 and 600 pounds of food for the 'Food from the Bar' campaign

After setting a fundraising goal of $10,000 for the annual “Food from the Bar” campaign to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers nonprofit announced it had surpassed the goal, raising $11,154.

The group also has collected 600 pounds of food as part of the drive for the Foodbank.

This is just one example of the great work and dedication of the professional community to enable local health by supporting the Foodbank and its critical nutrition and education programs.

This year, “Food from the Bar” campaign funds and food drive supported the Foodbank’s Picnic in the Park Program, which helps bridge the “summer food gap” when school lunches are not available to children in need.

The Picnic in the Park Program provides nutritious lunches and physical activities to low-income children Monday through Friday for a 10-week period each summer.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.