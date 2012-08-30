Slightly Stoopid, 311 Bring Unity Tour to Santa Barbara Bowl
The bands have joined forces for coast-to-coast concerts throughout the summer
By Garrett Geyer, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews
| August 30, 2012 | 3:17 a.m.
Joining forces on Unity Tour 2012, Slightly Stoopid and 311 co-headlined a concert Wednesday night at the Santa Barbara Bowl, with special guest SOJA.
The bands are touring coast to coast throughout the summer.
Slightly Stoopid, based in Ocean Beach, launched their latest album, Top of the World, during the tour.
— Noozhawk contributor Garrett Geyer can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). See more of his photography at www.garrettgeyer.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Slightly Stoopid co-headlines Wednesday’s concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl. (Garrett Geyer
/ Noozhawk photo)
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.