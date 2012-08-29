Suspect Arrested in Rape of 14-Year-Old Girl

Santa Barbara police say the teen was victimized at a party on the Eastside

Santa Barbara police have arrested a man they say forcibly raped a 14-year-old girl at a party earlier this summer.

Roger Navarro Pulido, 36, of Santa Barbara, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of rape by force or fear and lewd acts upon a child 14 or 15 years of age by a person at least 10 years older.

The arrest came after detectives received information that the victim had been raped while at a party at an Eastside home in mid-July, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Based on the physical description of the suspect as well as his tattoos, Pulido was identified by detectives, and an arrest warrant was obtained Tuesday.

Later that day, Pulido was seen riding a bicycle on Voluntario Street and was arrested by three officers in the area.

He was taken to the Police Department, where Harwood said he admitted having sex with the victim but claimed it was consensual.

Pulido was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

