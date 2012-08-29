Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:04 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Arrested in Rape of 14-Year-Old Girl

Santa Barbara police say the teen was victimized at a party on the Eastside

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 29, 2012 | 7:23 p.m.

Roger Navarro Pulido
Roger Navarro Pulido

Santa Barbara police have arrested a man they say forcibly raped a 14-year-old girl at a party earlier this summer.

Roger Navarro Pulido, 36, of Santa Barbara, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of rape by force or fear and lewd acts upon a child 14 or 15 years of age by a person at least 10 years older.

The arrest came after detectives received information that the victim had been raped while at a party at an Eastside home in mid-July, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Based on the physical description of the suspect as well as his tattoos, Pulido was identified by detectives, and an arrest warrant was obtained Tuesday.

Later that day, Pulido was seen riding a bicycle on Voluntario Street and was arrested by three officers in the area.

He was taken to the Police Department, where Harwood said he admitted having sex with the victim but claimed it was consensual.

Pulido was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 