Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:02 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bill Passes to Merge Emergency Services, Homeland Security

Assembly Bill 38, on its way to the governor, would create one entity: the California Emergency Management Agency.

By John Mann | August 30, 2008 | 12:42 a.m.

Assembly Bill 38, creating a new agency named CALEMA, California Emergency Management Agency, passed the state Legislature with bipartisan support, it was announced Friday. The bill now goes to the governor.

The bill would combine the Office of Emergency Services and the Office of Homeland Security into a Cabinet-level California Emergency Management Agency. The bill would give CALEMA the responsibility of overseeing and coordinating emergency preparedness, response, recovery and homeland security activities in the state.

“Emergency personnel, firefighters and law enforcement all over the state have been asking for this reform for many years. CALEMA will make the state more responsive when disaster strikes,” said Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Services and Homeland Security. “Everyone saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina and the poor response by the federal government. We want to make sure that California’s emergency response and recovery system works effectively and efficiently and can respond to the needs of its residents.”

The Legislative Analyst’s Office, the Little Hoover Commission and the Bureau of State Audits have conducted separate examinations of California’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities and recommended that the Legislature streamline state operations by consolidating OES and OHS into a single entity.

As a result, the entity would allow the state to reduce its administrative costs and reduce the conflict and duplication from having separate agencies. Additionally, it would improve coordination and efficiency for the essential function of supporting emergency preparedness and response and protecting California and its residents.

John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 