World Champion Foresters to Host Victory Party

In celebration of the Santa Barbara Foresters' second world title in three years, the team is hosting a victory party for its fans.

In honor of the Santa Barbara Foresters' 2008 NBC World Series Championship — the team's second in three years! — an old-fashioned victory party will be held Thursday at the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Art Museum. All Foresters fans are welcome to join the champs at the celebration. There will be hot dogs and peanuts, soda and beer (for the grownups), music, championship T-shirts and hats, and a chance to see the World Series Championship trophy. The championship victory party will be a the Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St., from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday. No RSVP is required but a $5 donation is requested. Click here for more information. Go Foresters! Jim Buckley is a spokesman for the Santa Barbara Foresters.

