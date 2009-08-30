Letter to the Editor: Conservative Fiscal Management Needed for Santa Barbara’s Finances

I read with interest the Aug. 27 article, “Santa Barbara Year-End Budget Carries $2.4 Million Deficit” written by Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli. It is especially confounding to hear the council members, many of them candidates for higher office, express concern about dipping into city reserves.

Over the last 10 years, city revenues increased by nearly 50 percent, while operating expenses increased by 63 percent. How did the city meet the shortfall? The council, including the same candidates now expressing such concern, voted to spend down $17 million of the city’s General Fund reserves, leaving just $900,000 to cover the current $2.4 million shortfall and any revenue loss in the future, which given the current state of the economy is highly likely.

Santa Barbara needs a major change of leadership. Steve Cushman is the only mayoral candidate with more than 40 years of career leadership experience in business, nonprofit organizations and government. He will bring a conservative fiscal approach to managing the city’s finances and get us back on the road to economic recovery.

Jon Greenleaf

Santa Barbara