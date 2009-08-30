Serenity House: Tony Papa to Helm ‘Yachts of Love’ Charity Regatta

Tony Papa will serve as “chairman of the committee” for the Santa Barbara Yacht Club’s fifth annual charity regatta benefiting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s subsidized care at Serenity House, a six-bed hospice facility, VNHC executive director Tamara Skov said.

Scheduled for Sept. 13, from 1 to 6 p.m. and open to the public, the event will take place at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, 130 Harbor Way. The regatta event will include sailboat races, a predicted log event for power boats, live music and the “famous” yacht club barbecue. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the race from the water aboard a “spectator” boat and take a ride on a classic outrigger.

No stranger to the water, Papa is a past commodore of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club and currently serves as a director. He is the founding partner of Ciralta Associates, a Santa Barbara-based organizational consulting firm, and is also chairman and co-founder of Impulse Communications.

Papa’s resume of community volunteerism is lengthy. He helped the Girl Scouts of Tres Condados reintroduce a mariner program in Santa Barbara when he was a board member from 2002 to 2005. He served as a director for the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation and is the local committee chairman for the new pilot Adventure Leadership Program (ALP), sponsored by Wilderness Inquiry and Mitsubishi America, targeting at-risk youths ages 8 to 18. He is also a director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County.

Regatta tickets start at $75 per person. Raffle tickets are $25 each or five for $100; the fabulous prizes include five days and four nights at a villa in La Paz, Mexico. Click here for more information, follow @yachtsoflove on Twitter, or call 805.965.5555.



Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay.

— Jennifer Goddard represents Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.