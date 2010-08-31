Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:13 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara 24 Hour Fitness Replacing Membership Cards with Fingerprint Scans

One group says the move forces people to trade privacy for convenience, but company officials call it a green initiative that will help prevent fraud

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | August 31, 2010 | 12:13 a.m.

One of the more popular South Coast health clubs is asking its thousands of members for fingerprint information as part of a corporate move that’s being called invasive by a national privacy rights organization.

Last week, 24 Hour Fitness at 820 State St. in Santa Barbara, which boasts several thousand members, had its front desk personnel telling members as they walked in to put their index finger in a device so that they would no longer need to bring in plastic membership cards and photo ID to enter the club. Employees said most members didn’t complain about the practice.

“All of our clubs will have this by the end of the year,” said Derek Johnson, manager at the Santa Barbara 24 Hour Fitness. “But you can still use your own ID if you want.”

But Beth Givens of the San Diego-based Privacy Rights Clearinghouse said it’s inappropriate for a company to collect fingerprint data from dues-paying members.

“People trade privacy for convenience, and that’s unfortunate,” she said.

24 Hour Fitness, a San Ramon-based company, is calling the move a green initiative that will make member check-in easier and prevent fraud. Lost or stolen cards have proven to be a large problem for gyms.

“We’re making changes to all of our computer systems, so you’ll no longer be able to check in with your old membership card,” company officials told members in an e-mail this week. “If you don’t want to enroll, you’ll need to bring your driver’s license or another government or school issued ID each time you check in.”

24 Hour Fitness worked with MorphoTrak, a biometric company, to develop the finger scanner, which charts the distance between a few distinct points that are unique to each person and comes up with an identifying number based on those distances.

“We do not store a fingerprint, nor can the data we store be re-created into a fingerprint image,” company officials said.

While the data can’t be used by law enforcement, it’s still collected in a database, Givens said, adding that the practice is invasive and a matter of privacy.

She said her group has received complaints for the past four years about fingerprint systems being tested in 24 Hour Fitness gyms.

Corporate officials would not say how much the privately held company was spending on installing the new system, or how much it plans to save by using it. Fingerprint readers are being used in 200 of its fitness centers.

Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 