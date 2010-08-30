Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:27 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Betty Rosness To Sign Her Book, ‘The Carpenter’s Daughter’

Community leader's autobiography chronicles story of 'Greatest Generation'

By Rosness Family | August 30, 2010 | 5:06 a.m.

Article Image

Longtime civic leader Betty Rosness has published a book of her life titled The Carpenter’s Daughter.

A 42-year resident of Goleta, Rosness has served 29 local nonprofit organizations as a board member, officer or chairwoman. For more than 30 years she was the principal of Rosness Advertising Associates. Her book is one woman’s story from the “Greatest Generation,” proving again that each of us can overcome our circumstances through determination and vision, by the grace of God.

“Betty’s story is like riding a train backward into a time we would like to relive, at least one more day,” said Perie Longo, Santa Barbara poet laureate emerita. “The details and imagery are as clear as glass! A great storyteller and puller of the heartstrings ... a gift to us all!”

Rosness will be present for a signing at Chaucer’s Bookstore in Loreto Plaza, 3321 State St., at 3 p.m. Sept. 19.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 