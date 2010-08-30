Betty Rosness To Sign Her Book, ‘The Carpenter’s Daughter’

Longtime civic leader Betty Rosness has published a book of her life titled The Carpenter’s Daughter.
A 42-year resident of Goleta, Rosness has served 29 local nonprofit organizations as a board member, officer or chairwoman. For more than 30 years she was the principal of Rosness Advertising Associates. Her book is one woman’s story from the “Greatest Generation,” proving again that each of us can overcome our circumstances through determination and vision, by the grace of God.
“Betty’s story is like riding a train backward into a time we would like to relive, at least one more day,” said Perie Longo, Santa Barbara poet laureate emerita. “The details and imagery are as clear as glass! A great storyteller and puller of the heartstrings ... a gift to us all!”
Rosness will be present for a signing at Chaucer’s Bookstore in Loreto Plaza, 3321 State St., at 3 p.m. Sept. 19.