Blood Donations Needed Before Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day may mark the end of summer, but the need for blood continues. United Blood Services, Central Coast is asking donors to give this week and the week after the holiday to ensure there is an ample supply of blood on hand for the holiday weekend and subsequent week. Currently, there is a special request for Type O blood donors.

As a token of appreciation, all blood donors receive points for great rewards such as ice cream, movie tickets and more. If donors make an appointment ahead of time, they’ll receive an additional 100 points, which along with their donation award is enough points for a pint of ice cream. Click here for more information.

Those who are age 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health are most likely eligible to donate. Additional height and weight requirements apply for donors age 22 or younger. Donors who are age 16 need a parent permission slip to donate (click here to obtain the form online).

Donations may be made at the UBS Center Santa Barbara at 902 Laguna St., or at any of a number of community blood drives happening throughout the county. Donors are asked to make an appointment by contacting United Blood Services at 805.965.7037 or toll-free at 800.715.3699; or click here to schedule online. Just click on “Donate Blood” and type in your ZIP code to find a list of drives nearby.

Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary. Walk-ins are also welcome, and will be honored as the appointment schedule allows.

The Santa Barbara center’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (closed Labor Day), 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday (pizza served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday), and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

— Janna Nichols is the marketing manager for United Blood Services, Central Coast.