County Supervisors Wolf, Zaragoza Endorse Williams

Assembly candidate receives support from other officials in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties

Assembly candidate Das Williams announced Monday that his campaign for District 35 has earned endorsements from Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf and Ventura County Supervisor John Zaragoza.

“I’m so grateful for the support and confidence these leaders are showing me today,” Williams said. “I’ve worked with both Janet and John on a multitude of issues over the years, and their endorsements of my candidacy mean the world to me.”

Wolf and Zaragoza join other supporters united behind Williams’ Assembly campaign, including colleagues Santa Barbara County Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Doreen Farr, as well as Ventura County Supervisor Steve Bennett and former Supervisor Susan Lacey.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.