Local News

Worker Suffers Serious Burns in Flash Fire at Santa Barbara Home

The 30-year-old man has second- and third-degree burns on up to 90 percent of his body

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | August 30, 2010 | 5:03 p.m.

A 30-year-old male suffered second- and third-degree burns to 80 percent to 90 percent of his body Monday morning after a flash fire occurred while he was working at a home at 4595 Camino Del Mirasol in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the residence about 9:30 a.m. The first-arriving crews found a small fire and the burn victim.

The worker was removing flooring in a small utility room adjacent to the garage when the flash fire occurred for unknown reasons.

The man was treated at the scene and then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He later was flown to Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

Firefighters checked the structure for damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Cal OSHA also was notified.

