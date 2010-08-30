MTD Receives Alpha Resource Center’s ‘Imagine a World’ Award

The honor is inspired by Alpha’s vision that all people be treated with dignity and respect

At a recent Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors meeting, the Alpha Resource Center presented the MTD board and staff with the “Imagine a World” award.

Inspired by Alpha’s vision that all people in the community be treated with dignity and respect, “Imagine a World” recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals who share this vision.

“MTD consistently provides safe and friendly service to those with disabilities in our community,” Alpha outreach coordinator Marisa Pasquini said. “We are grateful to MTD for their part in creating an inclusive environment for people in our community with special needs.”

Cory Woodruff, the Alpha Resource Center’s director of finance and development, presented the award along with Alpha participant and longtime MTD passenger Dennis Subica.

“I rode MTD as an elementary school student, to get to Franklin School,” Woodruff said. “In fact, that’s where I first met Dennis, all those years ago — on the bus from school.”

Subica summed up the ceremony by saying, “You guys are great!”

On hand to accept the award on behalf of MTD was the Board of Directors and several staff members, including General Manager Sherrie Fisher.

“When I started at MTD 36 years ago, I drove the bus that served Alpha Training,” Fisher said. “It’s been our pleasure to serve this organization for nearly 40 years.”

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.