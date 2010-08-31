Partners in Education: Cottage Health System Aims to Give Students a Leg Up

The three- hospital system believes preps local youths for careers in the health services industry

Cottage Health System recognizes that investing in education, especially teaching students about careers in health services, is a smart business decision.

Once Cottage hires a local resident, the hospital strives to keep him or her for as long as possible to provide consistency for patients. Patricia Ryan, vice president of human resources, said the hospital benefits from having employees invested in their community because they are eager to work and help patients feel comfortable.

The three-hospital system has been a member of Santa Barbara Partners in Education as a donor since 2001, and as a teaching hospital it believes in identifying local students with an interest in health services and fostering that spark.

“We know that we are the sole provider in the community, and we take that very seriously,” Ryan said.

Cottage has donated $20,000 to Partners in Education, according to hospital spokeswoman Janet O’Neill.

Dating to 1888, Cottage is the largest hospital of its kind between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Ryan said. Today, it has branches in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Ynez, and it employs 3,000 people. It annually cares for 19,000 admissions, 40,000 emergencies and 2,800 births at its Santa Barbara campus alone.

Among the hospital’s many services are its comprehensive child maternity service, children’s hospital, and cardiac, neurological and oncology programs. Cottage also controls Pacific Diagnostic Laboratories and the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital.

Cottage encourages student interest, whether it means taking elementary students on tours or developing programs with local universities. Hospital staff members mentor students from San Marcos High School’s Health Careers Academy, and O’Neill said Cottage pays for awards given out at the end of the year.

To aid its efforts to employ skilled, local college graduates, Cottage has formed a relationship with SBCC to develop a nursing program and a registered nurse internship. The hospital also partnered with CSU Channel Islands to develop a bachelor of science degree program this summer.

“Because of our commitment to our community, we need to help our community first,” Ryan said regarding the hospital’s preference to employ local graduates.

Cottage received 300 applications for 25 graduate program positions last February, and it decided that only applications from graduates of SBCC’s nursing program would be accepted.

Since the economic downturn in 2008, Ryan has been seeing fewer clinical specialists traveling temporarily to work at Cottage for 15-month contracts. Instead, people are opting to stay longer, leaving fewer positions available for new college graduates.

“This a bit of an anomaly,” Ryan said. “We have to continue to build the enthusiasm for health service careers among our youth.”

