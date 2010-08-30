Radius Group Adds Commercial Real Estate Sales Associate

Robert Hambleton formerly worked as a property manager and leasing agent for SIMA Corp.

Robert Hambleton has joined Radius Group Commercial Real Estate Inc. as a commercial real estate sales associate.

Formerly with SIMA Corp. as a property manager and leasing agent, Hambleton will be working with Senior Vice Presidents Mike Chenoweth and Brad Frohling, and General Manager Brian Johnson.

Radius has seen its business continue to grow, and in order to meet the standards set for the company and the quality of service provided to its clients, a decision was made to add an agent.

In addition to being a real estate salesman, Hambleton was an NCAA All-American for two years in track and field competition at UCLA. He brings the same determination, drive and work ethic that he developed in his athletic endeavors to the field of commercial real estate.

Hambleton managed and maintained leasing in several of SIMA’s key properties during the past two years.