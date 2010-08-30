Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:20 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Robert Nourse Joins Cottage Health System Board

The investor and adviser has been active in local community organizations

By Maria Zate | August 30, 2010 | 9:22 p.m.

Robert Nourse has joined the volunteer Board of Directors of Cottage Health System.

Robert Nourse
Nourse is chairman of Arena Growth Ventures, a private investment company based in Santa Barbara, where he serves as an investor and adviser to a number of early-stage companies.

Nourse founded The Bombay Company of Canada in 1980 and over 17 years built it from one store into a publicly traded NYSE corporation with 450 stores and 6,000 employees throughout North America.

He is a past national winner of Inc. magazine’s Entrepreneur of the Year award in the United States, as well as the Ivey Business Leader award in Canada. Both awards honored his work in establishing The Bombay Company.

He received a degree in electrical engineering from Queen’s University, a master’s degree in business administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, and a doctorate from Harvard Business School.

Nourse has been active in several local nonprofit and community organizations, including the Music Academy of the West and SEE International.

He also was a past chairman and on the board of visitors at the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University, and he served for 15 years as a member of the Advisory Board of the Richard Ivey School of Business.

A Canadian by birth, Nourse became a U.S. citizen in 1999. He has four grown children and lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Alexandra.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.

