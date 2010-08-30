Santa Barbara Checkpoints Yield 1 DUI Arrest

31 traffic citations were issued from among 958 vehicles checked

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted DUI checkpoints on Friday and Sunday on Las Positas Road, Foothill Road, Bath Street and San Andres Street.

The purpose was not only to detect and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but to apprehend drivers who are unlicensed or suspended.

The following charges/arrests were made during the checkpoints:

» Driving Under the Influence (DUI): 1

» Driving without a valid driver’s license and/or suspended: 21

» Drivers evaluated for sobriety: 10

» Total vehicles towed: 20

» Vehicles towed for a 30-day hold: 21

» Traffic citations: 31

» Non-DUI arrests: 4

» Number of vehicles checked: 958

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Sgt. Noel Rivas is a public information officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department.