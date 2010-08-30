Two Vehicles Involved in Crash at State and Alamar Streets

The driver of a flipped truck escapes serious injury

A two-vehicle traffic accident at State and Alamar streets on Monday afternoon remains under investigation, according to Santa Barbara City Fire officials.

The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m., and a woman driving a white truck was able to get out of her vehicle after it flipped and fire officials arrived on the scene, Capt. Kevin Bryant said.

The driver was treated at the scene by AMR paramedics and was not transported to the hospital.

The cause of the accident remains unknown, Bryant said, and Santa Barbara police are investigating.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper