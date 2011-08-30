Santa Barbara County to Mark 9/11 Anniversary with ‘A Day of Remembrance’

Public service at Courthouse Sunken Garden will honor those who died in the attacks a decade ago

As the nation remembers those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Santa Barbara will hold a special memorial ceremony, “A Day of Remembrance,” from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St.

The event will honor the first responders and the 3,000-plus civilian lives lost that day, along with the military members who have perished fighting the terrorism behind the attacks.

The ceremony will include an honor guard presentation, a civilian account of the terrorist attacks, bagpipes and other musical tributes, and a moment of silent reflection.

As a show of unity among first responders in Santa Barbara County, many agencies are participating in this special event and the public is encouraged to participate. This event will bring together law enforcement, firefighters, medical professionals, the military and our community at large.



For more information, click here or call 805.681.5531.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department