Business

David Watson Joins Penfield & Smith’s Water Resources Team

He will focus on the firm's continued expansion of water resources capabilities

By Mindy Shaffner for Penfield & Smith | August 30, 2011 | 10:23 a.m.

Penfield & Smith Engineers Inc., a Santa Barbara-based civil engineering design, survey, planning and construction management firm, has hired David Watson, P.E., to its Water Resources Team in the Ventura County office.

With a background in wastewater treatment/utilities engineering design and construction management, Watson will focus on the continued expansion of Penfield & Smith’s water resources capabilities.

Watson has more than 21 years of industry experience, most recently as the vice president of Watson Consulting Engineers Inc. for the past 10 years. Previously he was a project engineer with Carollo Engineers, a national environmental engineering firm.

Major projects include the project management of a $23 million Sand Canyon Water Treatment Plant Expansion Project for the Castaic Lake Water Agency, construction management support of the $36 million Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project for the Dublin San Ramon Service District and design of the Citywide Sewer Rehabilitation Project for the City of Camarillo.

Watson’s extensive experience in the planning, design and construction management of water and wastewater facilities will strengthen Penfield & Smith’s strategic focus on water resources engineering. His addition to the firm supports the firm’s long-standing tradition of providing exceptional quality and services.

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, Penfield & Smith has regional offices in Santa Maria, Camarillo and Lancaster. For more information, click here or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Mindy Shaffner is a marketing coordinator for Penfield & Smith Engineers Inc.

