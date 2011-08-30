Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:57 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Foundation for SBCC Raises Nearly $700,000 with ‘Campaign for Student Sucess’

Donations will help cover students' increasing costs through scholarships, book grants and more

By Stefanie Davis for the Foundation for SBCC | August 30, 2011 | 8:57 p.m.

In an effort to meet the growing demand for financial aid for SBCC students, the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College launched its Campaign for Student Success, raising nearly $700,000 for scholarships, book grants, tutoring and child care.

The campaign was a six-week phonathon implemented by a network of foundation directors, staff, volunteers and community leaders. More than 6,000 calls were made by 175 people, articulating the message of students’ needs directly to the community, one-on-one.

“The convergence of state budget cuts and the financial constraints individual students face puts an extra hardship on our students,” foundation board president Neil Kreisel said. “We reached out to our donors, past and present, and to friends and family, telling them that a donation of any size would be appreciated — just please help. In any economy, the programs the Foundation for SBCC funds are the difference between success and failure for so many.”

To sweeten the deal and add a sense of urgency, a major donor offered to match every dollar with 50 cents. Callers eagerly let potential donors know that every dollar pledged would result in a $1.50 donation to the Foundation for SBCC. The money came in slowly — the first gift was $1 — and began to grow due to the match and word of mouth.

“Everyone regards SBCC as affordable, but may not realize how the costs add up for students. Textbooks are $400 or more per semester. Gas is nearing $4 a gallon. Enrollment fees are on the rise. It costs an average of $11,000 per year to attend SBCC,” said Vanessa Patterson, executive director for the Foundation for SBCC. “For low-income families, or for those paying their own way through school, this is a huge burden.”

Escalating fee hikes and required student fees at California’s community colleges can deter prospective SBCC students from pursuing their dreams of a college education and a better life for their families. While it is still the most affordable option in higher education, community college students face the same financial challenges as any college students, including the foregone income of working full time and the scarcity of part-time jobs in this economy.

The results were remarkable. Funds raised will be put to use throughout this school year, such that:

» 420 textbooks will be available to those who can’t afford to buy their own.

» 125 peer tutors are available to those needed to master basic General Education classes in their first year of college.

» 25 internships are available to give real-world work experience to students entering the work force.

» 15 single-parent students will be able to provide safe, accredited child care for their children for a year while they pursue their studies.

» 300 students will get scholarships to offset their expenses (awarded in May 2012).

— Stefanie Davis is the manager of marketing and communications for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 