Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:55 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: PCPA Theaterfest Closes with ‘Caroline, or Change’

The play opens Thursday at the Marian Theater and runs through Sept. 18

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | August 30, 2011 | 9:53 a.m.

Karole Foreman plays the maid with a dilemma in PCPA Theaterfest's Caroline, or Change.
Karole Foreman plays the maid with a dilemma in PCPA Theaterfest’s Caroline, or Change. (Luis Escobar photo)

If you were to set yourself to imagining what a collaboration between Tony Angels in America Kushner and Jeanine Shrek the Musical Tesori would look and sound like, I doubt you would come up with something like the musical Caroline, or Change, with which the PCPA Theaterfest will close its 2010-11 season.

Directed by Patricia Troxel, with musical direction by Brad Carroll, choreography by Michael Jenkinson, sets by DeAnne Kennedy, costumes by Juliane Starks, lighting by Tamar Geist and sound by Elisabeth Rebel, Caroline, or Change will open at the Marian Theater in Santa Maria on Thursday and run through Sept. 18.

The show is set in Lake Charles, La., in 1963 — just before, if you know your American history, all hell breaks loose.

As PCPA sets the scene: “A divorced African American maid, Caroline Thibodeaux, is doing laundry in the basement of the Gellmans’ home, a Southern Jewish family. Caroline and 8-year-old Noah Gellman are reluctant to get swept up in the sea of change around them. Noah has lost his mother to cancer. His father has married his wife’s best friend Rose, who tries to break through to the boy and Caroline. Unable to give Caroline a raise, and with a plan to teach Noah the value of money — he tends to leave change in his pockets — Rose announces, ‘Caroline can keep whatever change she finds in laundry.’”

This is not the neat solution it first appears. Caroline has high principles and an unshakable sense of dignity. She is reluctant, to put it mildly, to provide for her family in this quasi-dishonest fashion, and her reservations reach critical mass when she finds a $20 bill in the laundry.

Caroline, or Change, with book and lyrics by Kushner and music by Tesori, stars Karole Foreman as Caroline, Carter Thomas as Noah Gellman, Joanna Jones as Emmie, Elizabeth Stuart as Rose Stopnick Gellman and Michael Tremblay as Mr. Stopnick, plus Cicily Daniels, Kitty Balay, Billy Breed, Kathryn McCreary, Katrina McGraw and Nohealani Alisa Cambra.

Caroline, or Change plays at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays, and at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Tickets are $28 to $30 for adults, with discounts for children, students and seniors.

For single tickets and more information, click here or call the box office at 805.922.8313.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 