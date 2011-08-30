Goleta Rotary Evening Club Puts Focus on Fellowship

The Goleta Rotary Evening Club recently enjoyed a day of fellowship at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Rotary serves the community in many ways, helping families not only locally but internationally to enjoy a richer life.

Men and women in the community are invited to join the Goleta Rotary Evening Club at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta, for a dinner meeting of fellowship and guest speakers. Come and learn how you, too, can serve the community and enjoy fellowship with our Rotary family.

Contact President Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.