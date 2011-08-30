Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Wallace to Retire in 2012

Montecito Fire Protection District Chief Kevin Wallace has announced his intent to retire on May 31, 2012.

He made the announcement Aug. 15 at the district board meeting.

Wallace began his career in the fire service in 1981, when he served one season as a Santa Barbara County Hot Shot. He was then hired as an engineer with the Western Hills Fire Protection District in Greeley, Colo., before coming to the Montecito Fire Protection District in 1983.

In 2012 when he retires, Wallace will have more than 30 years of service. He has chosen to retire at this time so he can spend more time with his family and pursue personal interests, such as hiking the Pacific Crest Trail and becoming more involved in trail maintenance and advocacy.

Wallace will continue living in Santa Barbara with his wife, Maureen.

It has not been determined if the district will promote from within or recruit from outside sources. The district’s Board of Directors will begin to strategize how he will be replaced at a future meeting.

— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.