Local News

Santa Maria Police Seek Help Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Danne Fernandez, last seen Monday, is considered at-risk because of a medical concern

[Noozhawk’s note: The Santa Maria Police Department reported Tuesday evening that Danne Fernandez was located in Santa Maria and that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.]

Danne Fernandez
Danne Fernandez

The Santa Maria Police Department issued an appeal Tuesday asking for the public’s help locating a a 15-year-old girl reported missing.

Danne Fernandez was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday.

The Police Department said there is no evidence to suggest foul play, but that Fernandez is considered at-risk because of a medical concern.

Fernandez is described as 5 feet tall and 130 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki colored pants, a white tank top and white sandals with flowers.

Anyone with information about Fernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 x277.

