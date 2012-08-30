Carpinteria Chamber Golf Tourney to Support Scholarship Fund

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Lynda Lang announces that the CVCC’s 17th Annual Golf Tournament will be held at the Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta on Sept. 20.

A portion of the proceeds from the tournament and after-golf festivities will go to support the Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Fund.

The tournament features a scramble format with low net, putting contest, longest drive and closest to the pin awards, plus hole-in-ones for a new Toyota and/or $15,000 in cash. In addition, an iPad-3 and more than 40 highly prized gifts will be raffled/auctioned off during the after-golf festivities, which will include catered food, music and an awards ceremony.

Anyone not playing in the tourney is invited to attend the after-golf festivities and a free ride on the Santa Barbara Airbus’ “Black Pearl Limo Bus,” featuring free Island Brew beer and champagne, to and from the chamber for the evening event at the golf course’s Frog Bar & Grill.

A $25 fee includes the catered event at the golf course. Players, sponsors, raffle ticket purchases and reservations for a seat on the “Black Pearl” and the catered event are asked to call the CVCC office at 805.684.5479 x10 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. any weekday, or send an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Pat Kistler is government relations director at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.