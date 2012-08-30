Chris Shafer, 1971-2012

Posted on August 30, 2012 | 5:50 p.m.

Source: Shafer Family

Christian William Akiu Male Tavai Shafer left his earthly home suddenly in Santa Barbara on Aug. 19, 2012.

Shafer was born April 4, 1971, on O’ahu, Hawaii, and moved with his family to Agoura when he was 8 years old. He graduated from Calabasas High School in 1989, after which he moved to Santa Barbara to attend UCSB. He later earned his master’s degree from California State University-Northridge in 2009.

Shafer was the eldest son of Benjamin and DeAnna Shafer. He leaves behind his brothers, Elias and Zachary, and his sister, Adele. He was affectionately known as Uncle Bub to his nephews, Tavai and Saefa, and niece Eva, and was looking forward to his baby nephew on the way.

Shafer had a magnetic personality, and was witty, smart, charming and handsome. He would light up the room with his smile.

Whether you knew him for decades or for just five minutes, you always felt like you had made a connection for life. Shafer was a loving son, the ultimate big brother, a loyal friend, a soulful bandmate, and an available ear to listen, who taught us so much and challenged us all.

Shafer dedicated most of his adult life to helping those who were impacted by developmental disabilities and mental health challenges. More recently, he worked for the U.S. Forest Service.

In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 1, at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Road in Camarillo.