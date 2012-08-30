Owner of Dog That Bit Girl Faces Misdemeanor Charges

Local woman is accused of concealing information, failing to quarantine the animal and other violations

A Santa Barbara County woman whose dog bit a young girl is being charged with misdemeanors for violations of the Penal Code and Santa Barbara Municipal Code.

Santa Barbara police say a red chow mix belonging to Jean Frances Snyder, 57, bit a 5-year-old girl on State Street on July 5, and that afterward Snyder allegedly provided the girl’s father with false information.

To identify her, police circulated a photograph of her to the public. Snyder was identified, located and investigated by the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Animal Control Unit, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood. He said she lives outside the city limits, but is within police jurisdiction since the incident happened downtown.

Snyder faces charges of concealing information about the dog’s location with the intent to prevent the quarantine of the animal and failure to provide animal bite information, both misdemeanors under the Penal Code, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Snyder is also accused of violating three Municipal Code sections: interference with Animal Control duties, failure to report an animal bite to police, and failure to isolate or surrender a biting animal, all misdemeanors according to police. Harwood said the City Attorney’s Office handles the municipal violations while the District Attorney’s Office handles the Penal Code violations.

Snyder is scheduled for a Sept. 7 hearing in Superior Court.

After a bite, animal owners are required to give the victim their name, contact information and license tag number of the animal, according to the California Penal Code. Owners are also required to quarantine their animals.

Animal Control investigators found Snyder and her dog after the quarantine period, but were able to determine the dog was healthy at the time of the bite.

