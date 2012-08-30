Gas Station Robbed at Knifepoint in Santa Maria

Suspect flees on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash

Officers are investigating the armed robbery of a gas station early Thursday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The suspect entered the store at 1027 E. Stowell Road shortly after 2:30 a.m., brandished a knife, and demanded money from the clerk, said Sgt. Jack Dunn.

The clerk complied, and the suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Dunn said.

The suspect was described as 19 to 20 years old, approximately 5-foot-5, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a light-gray hooded sweatshirt, with a black bandana covering his face, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at 805.928.3781 or Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

