Hearing Provides New Details About Car-Surfing Death

Santa Barbara police officer is first witness in case against Lanie Tyrone Richardson, who is facing murder and other charges

New details surrounding a mysterious “car surfing” incident that led to the death of a 26-year-old Santa Barbara woman earlier this summer emerged Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Allison Meadows died in the early morning hours of June 6, after suffering fatal injuries while car surfing on East Valley Road east of Sheffield Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Lanie Tyrone Richardson, 28, who allegedly was behind the wheel at the time, has been charged with second-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the incident. He entered a not-guilty plea in June.

Meadows and another young woman, Lindsay Keebler, were riding on the hood of the Toyota 4-Runner that Richardson was driving when they were ejected onto the roadway, according to a sworn statement from a CHP officer. Keebler suffered serious injuries in the incident.

“Car surfing,” which has been popularized in movies such as Teen Wolf and Death Proof, involves passengers performing dangerous maneuvers while the vehicle is in motion. The thrill-seeking stunts include hanging out of the vehicle, as well as riding on the hood, roof or trunk.

The section of East Valley Road where the incident occurred is rumored to be called “The Bump,” and reportedly has long been a mecca for local car surfers.

CHP investigators allege that Richardson, Keebler and an unidentified male passenger hatched a plan to “fool authorities” while they were driving an unresponsive Meadows to the hospital. Richardson then gave misleading information to law enforcement about the incident when he arrived at the hospital, according to the CHP.

Richardson, who has a lengthy record for DUI and other offenses, remains in Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $1 million.

He appeared in court Thursday afternoon for the beginning of his preliminary hearing before Judge Jean Dandona, who denied requests by the news media to take photographs and video in the courtroom.

A preliminary hearing is held to determine whether there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Authorities have been guarded about the details surrounding the case, but Thursday’s hearing gave a first glimpse into what they believe occurred that morning.

Testimony began with Santa Barbara police Officer Gary Siegel, who was on duty the morning of Meadow’s death, and was dispatched to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to interview the two men just after 6 a.m.

Siegel recalled first approaching Richardson in a bathroom at the hospital, where he walked in to find the man washing blood off of his hands and arms.

Richardson claimed he had picked up the two women as he and the other passenger were driving down the Montecito road, returning from a friend’s party in Summerland, Siegel testified.

Richardson told Siegel that he saw a woman next to the road waving her arms so he stopped, and she lead him to another girl, slumped in the bushes, Siegel said, adding that Richardson said that he didn’t know either woman.

Richardson said he tried to wake the girl while shaking her, and then moved her to the vehicle to drive her to the hospital.

“He said she was basically out of it, bleeding really badly,” Siegel recalled.

Siegel testified that he asked Richardson for his cell phone, on which he discovered several text messages from Richardson’s girlfriend, Tyra Cervantes.

“One said, ‘They’re going to know you were driving, they’re going to know you were drunk,’” Siegel testified. “She was also upset about the blood in the car and the drama this was going to cause.”

When the officer asked if Richardson had been drinking, he responded that he’d “had a little,” and Siegel recalled smelling the “slight odor of alcohol” on Richardson’s breath.

Officials have not released the name of the second man in the car, and he was only identified as “Connor” on Thursday. Siegel said he couldn’t recall the man’s last name.

Richardson denied striking the girls with the vehicle when he was asked by the officer, and Siegel said there were no dents in car when he went to examine the SUV.

There was, however, a black scuff mark on the hood.

“I thought it was odd. To me it looked like a shoe scuff mark, and I was trying to figure out how it got there,” he testified.

Siegel suggested to fellow officers that they get blood samples from both Richardson and Conner, but did not because the investigation was turned over to the California Highway Patrol shortly after.

Richardson’s attorney, Rafael Amezaga, briefly began questioning Siegel, but Dandona adjourned the hearing for the day.

The hearing is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

