Rotary Club of Goleta Contributes $500 to Eagle Scout Project

Patrick Konkol plans to install 50 trail signs and posts to help hikers in the Los Padres National Forest

The Rotary Club of Goleta on Tuesday presented $500 to Patrick Konkol for his Eagle Scout project.

Konkol has taken on a project with the purpose to install 50 trail signs and posts (4-inch-by-4-inch-by-6-feet) that need to be carried by Scouts to various trail points at the project’s site. By his plan, he is involving his Troop 105, Troop 26, a weblos den from Pack 36, a youth group at church and whoever he can recruit to join in this ambitious community project as guided by the Santa Barbara Trails Council under the guidance of Ray Ford.

By his effort to stain and polycoat the signs, Konkol will be saving more than $2,000 to the Midland High School Trail Project and the labor costs of installing 50 trail signs.

Information about this project can be found on the Internet by Googling “Santa Barbara Trails Council.”

Konkol gave an outstanding presentation on Tuesday to the Rotary Club of Goleta in which he described his project to install trail signs and posts to help direct hikers in the backcountry of the Los Padres National Forest.

As always, the Rotary Club of Goleta is helping the community in a variety of projects, and helping Konkol with his Eagle Scout project is just on the many ways Rotary reaches out.

Rotary is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million men and women dedicated to world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs. Today, there are more than 33,000 Rotary Clubs in 200 countries. Chartered in 1936, the members of the Rotary Club of Goleta participate locally, and travel worldwide, participating in Rotary projects.

We invite you to consider membership in Rotary. Our club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 524 Firestone Road in Goleta. For more information, please contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.