SBCC to Hold Memorial Service for Professor Judy Meyer

SBCC’s Department of Biological Sciences will host a memorial service on Sept. 14 for professor Judith “Judy” Meyer, who passed away July 26 in Santa Barbara.

The service will take place at 1 p.m. at SBCC’s Winslow Maxwell Overlook, on the college’s East Campus.

All colleagues, present and past students, and friends are invited to attend.

Dr. Meyer was a long-standing member of the SBCC Biological Sciences Department with almost 40 years of service. She served on the SBCC Academic Senate and Planning and Resources Committee and was recognized as a 2010-2011 Faculty Excellence Award recipient. She also was active with the American Cancer Society and received the Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award from the ACS California Division in 2010.

During her 40 years of teaching, Dr. Meyer touched the lives of thousands of students, said Blake Barron, chairman of the SBCC Department of Biological Sciences Chair.

“She cared for her students deeply and loved her microbiology course fiercely,” he said. “She made sure that when a student completed her course that they were trained with all the tools that they would need to be successful in their health science careers.”

Speakers at the memorial service will include Barron; Wesley Meyer, Dr. Meyer’s son; Mike Masson, SBCC professor emeritus in Biological Sciences; Brett Dicks, SBCC laboratory technician in Biological Sciences; Jennifer Maupin, SBCC assistant professor in Biological Sciences; Marilynn Spaventa, SBCC dean of educational programs and sciences division; and Karolyn Hanna, SBCC professor emeritus in nursing.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.