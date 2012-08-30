Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Schedules Training for New Volunteers

VNHC is especially interested in recruiting veterans for new program

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will begin its fall training for new hospice volunteers from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 and continuing for four more consecutive Wednesdays, concluding Oct. 31.

Volunteers work in all aspects of hospice care, providing companionship, respite, flower delivery and administrative support in homes, facilities and at VNHC’s new residential facility, Serenity House.

We are especially interested in veterans for a new vet-to-vet program.

Applications are available online by clicking here and must be submitted by Sept. 24 in order to schedule an interview. For anyone unavailable for these dates but who still wants to volunteer, there are other ways to get involved with volunteering.

For more information, contact Arlene Stepputat, manager of volunteer services, at 805.690.6274 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Come share your compassionate heart.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.