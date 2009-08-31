Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:08 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara Kicks Off Facebook Challenge

The nonprofit will sponsor one children for every 20 new online fans it receives during September

By Joni Kelly | August 31, 2009 | 5:39 p.m.

In an effort to raise awareness of its mission, Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara will begin a monthlong “fan drive” on Facebook.

For the month of September, AKSB is challenging Facebook members to become a fan of the AKSB Facebook page and will sponsor one child from a low-income family for every 20 new fans it receives beginning Sept. 1. The drive will end when AKSB has acquired 400 new fans or on Sept. 30 — whichever comes first.

Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization that seeks to give at-risk or underprivileged youths an opportunity to develop emotionally, physically and spiritually through the practice of the Japanese nonviolent martial art of aikido. Children who are sponsored will be given the opportunity to practice aikido at no cost, for one month, under the supervision of Lia Suzuki Sensei, 5th dan, and other instructors. The cost of the uniform, bokto (wooden practice sword), registration and membership fees all will be covered by the sponsorship, a $185 value.

“Our mission statement at Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara is ‘to pass down the true message of Aikido — The Art of Peace — and to nurture a better society by creating individuals of responsibility, compassion, judgment and character,” said Suzuki, executive director and head instructor of the program. “In these trying economic times, the need to provide sponsorship for children in lower socioeconomic income levels has risen significantly. With an increase in unemployment and foreclosures, and the challenge of finding affordable qualified child care, many families face profound challenges with other problems such as violence, alcoholism and substance abuse. Children — now more than ever — need the safe, consistent support that Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara offers.”

AKSB volunteer Elizabeth Cortez said: “We began this campaign to get more fans for our Facebook page in the hope that we can make the community more aware of our cause and the problems that affect Santa Barbara youth. If we can successfully mobilize large numbers of the Facebook community to join a fan page, then we will be gaining support for the mission of AKSB’s program.”

Call 805.870.5437 for more information or click here to make a donation.

— Joni Kelly represents Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 