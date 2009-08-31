Art From Scrap’s Green Schools Program Receives Grant

Funding from the UCSB Coastal Fund will go toward the program's Watershed Resource Center

Art From Scrap’s Green Schools education program was awarded a grant toward the Watershed Resource Center from the UCSB Coastal Fund.

The Coastal Fund and the WRC share a mission to protect and preserve the Santa Barbara shoreline by educating and informing the community about coastal ecological processes.

The funding will allow two UCSB student interns to work from the WRC to educate community members about water quality issues and ways they can help improve the quality of our creeks and ocean. The interns, Lisa Do and Beth Goodman, will hold public open hours at the WRC from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, develop programming in collaboration with the AFS Green Schools WRC Manager, and act as liaisons between the WRC and UCSB to involve students and faculty members in coastline and water-quality projects.

“Many UCSB students were not aware that the WRC existed,” Do said. “After having a few UCSB organizations participate in a recent event, they are highly interested in playing an active role with the WRC through volunteer work. In addition, the Gevirtz School of Education is currently forming a program for students to receive credit by mentoring children at the center. I definitely see the relationship between UCSB students and the WRC progressing.”

On Sundays, Do and Goodman have a wide variety of family-friendly activities planned, including watershed model demonstrations, creek water testing, making art from recycled materials, ecology movie viewings and beach cleanups.

The WRC is also host to many special events, including the 10th Annual Creek Week Kick-Off, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19.

Environmental educators from the AFS Green Schools program have been using the WRC as a teaching site since 2004. In 2006, Art From Scrap took over management of the WRC. Every year, Green Schools educators reach more than 18,000 students through a variety of classes that focus on water-quality, waste diversion and school gardens.

— Jill Cloutier is the environmental educator and volunteer coordinator for Art From Scrap.