Become a Volunteer Adult Literacy Tutor at the Library

Help your neighbors develop the skills they need for work and life. The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program is offering a free training to prepare volunteers to work as one-to-one tutors.

Why volunteer? Help adults reach life goals, such as reading to a child or getting a better job. Adult literacy tutors make a difference by offering patience, support and confidential assistance to adult learners.

New volunteers will take a training course that provides information about the program, tutoring techniques and free materials. Choose from two nine-hour courses coming soon. A daytime course will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 and continue Sept. 22 and 29. A weekend course will cover two Saturday afternoons, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26. Classes meet in the Townley Room at the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

For more information about volunteering or to register for the training class, click here, call 805.564.5619 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Beverly Schwartzberg represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.