CAC Plans Grand Opening of Senior Nutrition Program

Weekday lunches will be served at the Union Plaza Senior Living Facility in Santa Maria

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County will host a grand opening celebration at the Union Plaza Senior Living Facility in Santa Maria on Sept. 17.

In addition to a barbecue lunch, there will be a presentation of the senior nutrition program and other services provided by the CAC.

The lunch is open to all low-income residents age 60 or older. The luncheon menu includes barbecue chicken and tri-tip, seasoned pinto beans, cole slaw, ambrosia fruit salad, dinner roll, milk and apple cider.

The Union Plaza Senior Living Facility has been open since 1975 without an organized lunch program. Thanks to the efforts of the CAC and the Area Agency on Aging, lunches now will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To attend or volunteer at the event or make a financial donation to support the luncheon, call nutrition services director Matt Dwyer at 805.729.1385 or nutrition services regional manager Dale Schumacher at 805.455.2874.

— Stephanie Drake is the communication, planning and development for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.