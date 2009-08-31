Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:12 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 

Capps to Host Health-Care Forum in Santa Barbara on Wednesday

The congresswoman also plans information sessions in San Luis Obispo on Thursday and Oxnard on Friday

By Emily Kryder | August 31, 2009

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will co-host an information session on comprehensive health-insurance reform for residents of the 23rd District from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Joining Capps in co-hosting the event will be members of the local faith community, including Pastor Hillary Chrisley of First United Methodist Church, and the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara Education Fund.

The congresswoman also will hold information sessions from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St. in San Luis Obispo, and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bethel AME Church, 855 South F St. in Oxnard.

Capps will discuss comprehensive health-reform legislation being considered by Congress, the America’s Affordable Health Choices Act (House Resolution 3200), and answer audience questions about the legislation. 

Wednesday’s information session will be moderated by Hal Conklin, and Capps will be joined by local health-care experts Dr. Edward Bentley and Joyce Ellen Lippman, director of the Area Agency on Aging, who also will discuss the legislation and answer audience questions.

The Santa Barbara event is free and open to the public; however, seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority may be given to residents of the 23rd Congressional District. Audience members will not be allowed to bring signs or other distinguishing materials into the church during the information session.

Chrisley confirmed Monday morning that the church’s fellowship hall seats 210 people. There is no “spillover” room for additional attendees, she said.

“Americans have a strong tradition of thoughtfully considering the most pressing policy questions of our time, and the discussion about comprehensive health-insurance reform is no exception,” Capps said. “Reforming our broken health-insurance system is a cause that I’ve been extensively involved in throughout my life, and I am strongly supportive of our reform legislation, the America’s Affordable Health Choices Act (H.R. 3200). I welcome the public’s interest in this legislation, and I look forward to continuing this conversation with my constituents.”

Check back with Noozhawk for a full report on the announcement and for complete coverage of the forum.

— Emily Kryder is the communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara. Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis contributed to this report.

