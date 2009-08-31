Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:07 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Solar Tour to Shed Light on Lowering Energy Costs

The Oct. 3 event will include open-house tours of homes and businesses in Santa Maria and Lompoc

By Jim Riggins | August 31, 2009 | 5:54 p.m.

The Central Coast Solar Tour and the nonprofit American Solar Energy Society are bringing together more than 5,000 homes, schools and businesses — on the Central Coast and across the United States — to introduce neighbors to the solar technologies they are using to drastically reduce and stabilize monthly energy bills, reduce harmful carbon emissions, and enjoy rich tax credits and cash incentives as they improve property values.

Local residents fed up with fossil fuel prices will join more than 150,000 participants nationwide to discover the latest real-world insight on how neighbors can use solar energy and energy efficiency and become more energy independent.

“In the wake of national polls revealing that runaway energy costs is the economic issue Americans believe most personally affects them, the ASES National Solar Tour brings real-life examples of how neighbors are harnessing free energy from the sun to generate electricity, warm and cool their homes, heat water and slash monthly utility bills,” said Neal Lurie, director of marketing for the American Solar Energy Society.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3, the Central Coast Solar Tour will offer open-house tours of eight to 12 homes and businesses in the Santa Maria and Lompoc areas.

The self-guided tours, which last year attracted more than 140,000 people in 49 U.S. states, afford participants the direct perspectives of homeowners and installers about the costs, components, and economic and environmental benefits of going solar.

“Although small compared to tours in San Diego and San Francisco, we will still showcase a variety of solar systems. The tour includes small, residential electric and hot water, to the largest installation in the region, the 88-kilowatt solar electric generation at Hayward Truss in Santa Maria. Expert installers and representatives from Lompoc Electric and Pacific Gas & Electric will be on hand to answer questions. The tour is all about education.” said Jim Riggins, organizer of the Central Coast Solar Tour. “The tours also give local residents a glimpse at how an increasing number of local families and businesses are going solar. It’s part of a national collaboration of unprecedented proportion to help Americans address a critical problem, while introducing them to an array of clean, effective solutions that generate ongoing economic and environmental rewards.

The event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information about the event, including addresses and maps.

— Jim Riggins is an organizer of the Central Coast Solar Tour.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 